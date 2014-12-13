× Sheer Elegance Fashion Show helps St. Louis boys and girls

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The Chase Parks Plaza was to the Sheer Elegance Fashion Show Saturday. The event was organized by the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club.

The fashion show featured Project Runway alumni designers and celebrity escorts like actress Anna Maria Horsford, and model Jennie Runk.

Twenty young ladies from the St. Louis area were also honored for academics, community service and citizenship.

FOX2’s Bonita Cornute was on hand to give away prizes.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event will go to support the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club educational, leadership and career training programs.

Gems St. Louis Style! At the @chaseparkplaza attending the 26th annual @mathewsdickey Sheer Elegance Fashion Show!! pic.twitter.com/280inT3Qcv — Chief Sam Dotson (@ChiefSLMPD) December 13, 2014

Attending the 26th Annual Matthew Dickey Sheer Elegance Fashion Show in St. Louis pic.twitter.com/rWc03KuNki — sable campbell (@sablecampbelljo) December 13, 2014