HIGH RIDGE, MO (KPLR) - It was an early Christmas present for an eighth grader in High Ridge Tuesday.

Kelsey Anderson ran into the arms of her father during a surprise visit at Wood Ridge middle school today.

Sergeant Dave Anderson is with the Army National Guard's 220th Engineer Company.

His daughter thought he would be returning home from Afghanistan in June.

Sergeant Anderson surprised his high-school daughter earlier this morning in Cedar Hill, before coming to Kelsey's school.