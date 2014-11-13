There is something in the leaves

Posted 5:10 pm, November 13, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A close call with pile of leaves blown in the middle of busy traffic has Jeff Bernthal upset. He shares what he found when the leaves hit his car.