There is something in the leaves

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A close call with pile of leaves blown in the middle of busy traffic has Jeff Bernthal upset. He shares what he found when the leaves hit his car. Filed in: The Way It Ought To Be Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

