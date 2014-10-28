Funeral held for Oscar Taveras Tuesday, Cardinals, World Series plan remembrances

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The St. Louis Cardinals organization says it will leave the lights in right field on Tuesday night in memory of outfielder Oscar Taveras.
The 22-year-old player died in a car crash on Sunday, October 26, in his native Dominican Republic. His girlfriend was also killed. The funeral for Taveras was held on Tuesday afternoon. A group from the St. Louis Cardinals organization is in the Dominican Republic for the service. The group includes general manager John Mozeliak, manager Mike Matheny, and pitcher Carlos Martinez.
Major League Baseball will also honor Taveras and his girlfriend before Game 6 of the World Series In Kansas City with a moment of silence. Mozeliak says Taveras will also be remembered with a ceremony in St. Louis. Plans for that special service have not been finalized.
Cardinal Nation is still very much in mourning. So is much of Major League Baseball.