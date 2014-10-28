Funeral held for Oscar Taveras Tuesday, Cardinals, World Series plan remembrances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The St. Louis Cardinals organization says it will leave the lights in right field on Tuesday night in memory of outfielder Oscar Taveras.

The 22-year-old player died in a car crash on Sunday, October 26, in his native Dominican Republic. His girlfriend was also killed. The funeral for Taveras was held on Tuesday afternoon. A group from the St. Louis Cardinals organization is in the Dominican Republic for the service. The group includes general manager John Mozeliak, manager Mike Matheny, and pitcher Carlos Martinez.

RT @DeportivAgenda: Despidiendo al pelotero Oscar Taveras siempre te recordaremos pic.twitter.com/TYj3TZROdZ — BÉISBOL DOMINICANO (@BBDominicano) October 28, 2014

Major League Baseball will also honor Taveras and his girlfriend before Game 6 of the World Series In Kansas City with a moment of silence. Mozeliak says Taveras will also be remembered with a ceremony in St. Louis. Plans for that special service have not been finalized.

Cardinal Nation is still very much in mourning. So is much of Major League Baseball.