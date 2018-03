× Lego shortage? Independent stores may not receive holiday shipments

(KPLR)-Is your child into Legos? The toys are in high demand thanks to “The Lego Movie” , which was a huge hit with kids.

That popularity has led to a shortage of the toys at independent toy stores across the country. One store owner says smaller retailers won’t be getting new supplies until after the holidays.

For now, the big box stores are good to go.