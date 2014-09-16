Normandy could face more change after state education head retires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO (KPLR) – There could be more uncertainty for the Normandy schools this year. The Missouri state education commissioner who led efforts to reformulate the struggling district will retire in December.

Tuesday, Governor Jay Nixon praised Commissioner Chris Nicastro for her work as a superintendent and as commissioner.

Nicastro announced her decision at a Missouri State Board of Education meeting in Jefferson City Monday. The State Board of Education will name her replacement.

Changes at Normandy are already in place and would likely last through the school year. “I think the state Board and the Commissioner are trying to put additional resources there, especially with community assistance,” Governor Nixon said. He hopes to see some improvements in the struggling district but if not added, “There are a series of challenges that are going to have to be faced at the end of this school year as we look to what the best long term solutions are.”

Nixon indicated he is not ready to ask Missouri legislators to do something to the state’s law that governs unaccredited school districts. He vetoed the changes passed this spring by the GOP dominated Legislature. The Senate overrode his veto, but House members did not take it up so the veto stands.

