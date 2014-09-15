Homicide investigation leads Missouri deputies to huge gun stash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNESVILLE, MO (KTVI)- An enormous collection of guns along with boxes and bags of money are discovered in the central Missouri town of Waynesville.

Deputies served a search warrant at Hilltop Motors, a place that looks much like a junk yard. Inside they found some 400 firearms, including pistols rifles and shotguns. Some are confirmed stolen. Others were illegally altered and made fully automatic.

There was also lots of cash, bags and boxes of it. Some jewelry was also found.

The investigating is tied to the beating deaths and robbery of an elderly man this summer.

The Pulaski County Sheriff, Ronald Long, who has been in law enforcement 35 years, says it’s the biggest collection of guns and cash he’s ever seen.

Richard E. Jensen, 49, has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of firearms. But the sheriff says there will likely be more charges, including federal charges the A.T.F. is also investigating.

The sheriff believes the search will result in the clearing of dozens and dozens of crimes in the area and possibly across the state.

Sheriff Long says, “It’s kind of shock and awe for us. We went in expecting to recover some guns, possibly some stolen property. When we walked in and saw how immense this was there’s wasn’t a cop with a jaw that didn’t drop.

This all relates to the murder of an elderly man who was beaten and robbed earlier this summer. He later died. Five people were arrested. Detectives continued to investigate and their investigation led them to this search.