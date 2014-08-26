Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR)- The Greater St. Louis Art Association will be presenting the Fall Art Fair at Queeny Park, August 29th-31st. All activity will be in the indoor, air-conditioned. This is one of the region`s longest running art fairs. The event showcases original works of fine art and fine craft, all available for purchase directly from the artists.

Maggie McCarthy stopped by to showcase some of her artwork. She also tells us what to expect this upcoming weekend.

Fall Art Fair at Queeny Park

Friday, August 29th 6pm-9pm

Saturday, August 30th, 10am-6pm

Sunday, August 31st, 11am-4pm

List of activities:

o Wine tastings by Three Squirrels Winery

o Live music by the Ann Duren Trio

o Eligibility to win $150 in 'art dollars' that can be spent at any artist`s booth.

o The Art Discovery Adventure for children from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday;

o A hands on Art Wall for children and adults,

o Make and Take pottery demonstrations for adults and children; as well as carved egg shell demonstrations. a refreshment café serving meals and snacks during show hours.

Admission is $5 at the door and free to those 18 and under. There is ample free parking and tickets are valid for all three days of the Art Fair at Queeny Park.

$1 off coupons are available at: ArtFairAtQueenyPark.com