(KPLR) - If you're looking for a job, tenants at Ballpark Village are hiring, and are hosting a recruitment event Tuesday August 6th from 10 am to 3 pm at the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment Missouri Career Center located at 1520 Market Street, in the first floor conference room.

There are openings in food prep, hospitality, sales, maintenance and other areas.

You need to register ahead of time for the event. Registration will be from 8 am to 10 am at the same location.