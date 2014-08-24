Attorney General Koster to push for more minorities in law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster is promoting a new initiative to get more minorities involved in law enforcement.

In the wake of the crisis in Ferguson, Koster is planning events in St. Louis and Kansas City to bring together police chiefs, school administrators and neighborhood leaders to deliver a message to minority high school students that law enforcement is a good career.

Koster's law enforcement workshop will take place on October 1st in St. Louis and October 2nd in Kansas City.