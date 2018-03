Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - A man's social experiment is bringing a smile to the faces of strangers. He is "killing them with compliments." Comedian Blake Grigsby says people are nervous to talk to strangers because they feel like they'll be judged or others will dislike their comments.

In an effort to dispel the myth, Grigsby, a cinema student at Chicago's Depaul University, began yelling compliments. He says people looked confused at first, but smiled after hearing what he was saying.