WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KPLR) - The country's most prestigious all-girls chess invitational took place this afternoon in Webster Groves. 56 of the country's top young female chess players between the ages of 6 and 18 squared off at the 11th annual "Susan Polgar Girls' Invitational".

The first place winner took home a 4-year $24,000 a year scholarship to attend Webster University.