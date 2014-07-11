MoDOT crews place girders that will help “top” I-44 downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – Interstate 44 is closed in both directions from Broadway to the Poplar Street Bridge, the depressed section of I-44 through downtown. That area is considered part of I-44 following the rerouting of Interstate 70 following the completion of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Crews are placing girders, or support beams, in place so they can literally put a lid on top of the highway. That cover will allow work crews to build a park over the top of the interstate. This massive lid will become parkland and eliminate the gap that has always existed between downtown and the Arch grounds.

The Park Over the Highway this morning at the @GatewayArchSTL in @downtownstlouis! pic.twitter.com/yYXUngwxB7 — CityArchRiver 2015 (@CityArchRiver) July 12, 2014

Crews will place 40 girders across the highway. Each beam weighs 14 tons and is 100 feet long. After its completion, people will be able to walk from the Old Courthouse over the highway directly to the Archgrounds.

The Eads Bridge is also closed. Detours will be marked. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday except for the ramp from westbound I-44 to the Poplar Street Bridge. It will remain closed until before the morning rush on July 18th.

