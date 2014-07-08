Six area locations finalist for National Geospacial relocation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The National Geospacial-Intelligence Agency is moving from it's location in St. Louis and Scott Air Force Base is among the finalist sites for the move.

NGA's currently employs about 3,000 people. Other sites include:

Fenton, at the old Chrysler plant, along I-44, southwest of St. Louis

Mehlville, at the Met Life facility, on Tesson Ferry Road between I-270 and Route 141,

south of St. Louis

Northpark, near I-70 and Hanley Road and Lambert airport, north of St. Louis

North St. Louis City, near the intersections of Cass and Jefferson avenues

St. Clair County, along I-64, east of St. Louis in Illinois adjacent to Scott Air Force Base

Weldon Spring, along I-64 near Chesterfield, Missouri, northwest of St. Louis

The Army Corps of Engineers will consider pitches for more sites for 60 days. A new site will be chosen in 2016 and a facility will be ready to open in 2021.