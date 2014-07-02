× Cardinals offering $4 tickets for upcoming games

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Cardinals are giving fans a treat for the 4th of July holiday.

The Cardinals and Budweiser are teaming up to offer $4 tickets to fans. Beginning Thursday, July 3, fans can purchase for $4 tickets for three upcoming games against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 7, 8, and 9.

Tickets will also be available for the two-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 22 and 23.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Cardinals say 10,000 tickets are available at this price for all five games.

Tickets are limited to six per customer. Visit Cardinals.com/july to purchase your tickets.