ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Get ready to pay more to ride the MetroLink. A fare increase begins July 1, 2014. A one way ride will cost $2.50. That's up $0.25. The prices for weekly, monthly and semester passes have also gone up. Weekly passes will increase from $25 to $27; monthly passes from $72 to $78; and the semester pass will go from $150 to $175.

The increase will not impact Metro bus or Metro Call-A-Ride fares.

