× Blues fans voting for Oshie to grace NHL 15 cover

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Eight players have chance to grace NHL 15 cover of EA Sport’s newest video game. Fans are voting to decide which one player will end up on the cover. Instagram posts with hashtags corresponding to each player — #NHL15Oshie, for example — will be added to the vote tally as well.

More info: NHL 15 cover vote begins as EA Sports teases new edition of game

The Blues posted this pic of Oshie and Louie to Instagram to encourage fans to vote.