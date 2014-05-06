New trail links sections of the “Dardenne Greenway” in St. Charles County

Posted 4:57 pm, May 6, 2014, by , Updated at 03:41PM, May 6, 2014
ST. PETERS, MO (KPLR) – Great Rivers Greenway will opening a new trail on Tuesday. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 1.5 trail at 2:00pm where the trail crosses the southeast corner of St. Charles Community College .

The new section links together two existing sections of the Dardenne Greenway in Cottleville and St. Peters; creating nearly five miles of trails.

It will eventually become part of 26-miles of trails in the area.