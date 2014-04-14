Afternoons on 11: Creator of Hungry Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – On Monday’s Afternoons on 11, a one-time media executive, who has also held positions at Nickelodeon and Warner Bros, now a Hungry Girl.

Lisa Lillien is a New York Times best-selling author and the creator of the Hungry Girl brand. She is the founder of www.hungry-girl.com, the free daily email service that entertains and informs hungry people everywhere.

A self-proclaimed "mad scientist" in the kitchen, Lisa dishes out guilt-free recipes (easy and delicious ones!), tips & tricks, supermarket finds, and survival guides for real-world eating situations.

Her new book The Hungry Girl Diet: Big Portions. Big Results. Drop 10 Pounds in 4 weeks, is now available.

Hungry Girl Brand

Hungry Girl Foods

Final Thoughts On Pursuing Your Dream

