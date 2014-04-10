Gander Mountain opens in Fenton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO (KTVI) - A new store for outdoors men and women is opening in Fenton at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Staff is bracing for large crowds at Gander Mountain.

The store sells equipment for fishing, archery, boating and hunting. The store also sells firearms. In a statement, the company says they are proud to offer safety training and are welcoming customers to take an online pledge to lock up their firearms to keep them out of the hands of children and criminals.

The store opens at 8 a.m. on Gravois Bluffs Boulevard near Highways 30 and 141.

Adam Click was the first in line since 8 p.m. Wednesday. He is a hunter, and he likes the pledge and the promotion held here the weekend before, "I actually think it's actually a really good idea. We actually have a paper application.

The first 50,000 that showed up here over the weekend got a gun lock and a trigger lock and they actually had to sign a form for it."