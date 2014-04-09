Lionel: How the political left and right are neurologically wired

Posted 4:00 pm, April 9, 2014, by , Updated at 11:52AM, April 9, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (WPIX) – In Wednesday Lionel, Lionel takes a look at new theories suggest that our political orientations actually involve different brain wiring and neurological systems.