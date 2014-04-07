Cardinal fans get a view from Ballpark Village’s new seats

If you just want the view but not the food, the Budweiser Brew House Deck next door maybe for you. Farrell said, “We think on average over the course of the year the Budweiser Brew House Deck will average out somewhere in the $20-$25 range per ticket.
Downstairs the Cardinal Authentics Shop at Ballpark Village is packed with merchandize. It’s only been open a few days and already some of the items are already becoming big sellers. Pat Daly is manager of retail operations. Daly said, “The Stan Musial memorabilia, t-shirts have been very hot.
You can only buy Cardinal Nation, Ballpark Village and Hall of Fame Museum items in this store.
If you are flush with cash you can purchase lots of autographed items. Or you can pick up a base used in a game, an empty champagne bottle from the national league championship series celebration, or very popular baseball signed by Yadier Molina for $150. Fans, tourists and investors buy these expensive items. Daly said, “There are collectors generally they are people interested in the Cardinals maybe trying to get a young player up and coming at a low price that will become worth a lot of money.”