Ghost the Musical opens at the Peabody March 25th

(KPLR) - Set in modern day New York City, "Ghost the Musical" is a timeless fantasy about the power of love. Walking back to their apartment after a romantic dinner, Sam and Molly are mugged, leaving Sam dead on the street.

Sam is trapped as a ghost between this world and the next and unable to leave molly, who he learns is in grave danger. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam tries to communicate with Molly in the hopes of saving and protecting her.

Nominated for an academy award for best film in 1990, Ghost became a blockbuster hit and an instant classic, winning numerous awards worldwide. The film starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

Whoopi Goldberg won the academy award for best actress in a supporting role for her portrayal of psychic Oda Mae Brown.

The musical will open at the Peabody Opera House March 25th and run through March 30th. Cast members Carla R. Stewart, who plays Oda Mae Brown and Robby Haltiwanger, who plays the villain Carl Bruner stopped by News11 at noon to talk about their roles in the musical.