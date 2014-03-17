Large crowd attends Dogtown’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Monday was the 30th anniversary for the Ancient Order of Hibernians sponsorship of the St. Patrick’s Day in Dogtown. Residents and visitors alike declared themselves Irish for the day, as parade goers flocked to Dogtown for the parade. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

