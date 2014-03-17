Large crowd attends Dogtown’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

Posted 5:16 pm, March 17, 2014
ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Monday was the 30th anniversary for the Ancient Order of Hibernians sponsorship of the St. Patrick’s Day in Dogtown. Residents and visitors alike declared themselves Irish for the day, as parade goers flocked to Dogtown for the parade.