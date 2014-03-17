ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Monday was the 30th anniversary for the Ancient Order of Hibernians sponsorship of the St. Patrick’s Day in Dogtown. Residents and visitors alike declared themselves Irish for the day, as parade goers flocked to Dogtown for the parade.
Large crowd attends Dogtown’s St. Patrick’s Day parade
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
PICTURES: 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown part 1
-
PICTURES: 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown part 3
-
PICTURES: 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dogtown part 2
-
St. Patrick’s Day parades and activities in St. Louis
-
Swansea couple gets married on family St. Patrick’s Day float
-
-
Kenrick’s Meats and Catering shares St. Patrick’s Day dishes
-
Fenton restaurant hosts St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser to support wounded Arnold officer
-
Grand Parade celebrates Mardi Gras in Soulard
-
New Dogtown apartment complex to open by year’s end
-
Beggin’ Pet Parade draws crowds of pups and their people
-
-
Countdown begins to Soulard Mardi Gras festivities
-
Countdown begins to Soulard Mardi Gras festivities
-
Preparations underway for huge crowds at Mardi Gras Grand Parade