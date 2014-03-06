Parents should learn from the girl suing for tuition
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Family sues Starbucks after 2-year-old girl allegedly drinks barista’s blood
-
Police said parents notified gym center of inappropriate behavior years ago
-
13 siblings held captive — how did no one else know?
-
Man charged with raping, impregnating 11-year-old
-
Parents call daughter’s recovery miraculous, after she collapsed on basketball court
-
-
Girl Scout sells over 300 boxes of cookies in 6 hours outside San Diego marijuana shop
-
Mom upset after school tells 6th graders they can’t say no when asked to dance
-
St. Louis County teacher accused of having sex with a minor
-
Fight at Hazelwood East caught on camera; parents say it happens all too often
-
Oklahoma parents arrested in graphic case of neglect that left neighbors ‘shocked’
-
-
St. Louis public school grad wins prestigious Presidential Scholarship
-
Parents arrested at school bus stop for fight with student, claim daughter is being bullied
-
Abercrombie is rolling out gender-neutral children’s clothes