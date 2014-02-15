Mother Nature finally lets St. Louis birthday celebration kick off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) -St. Louis has been trying to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding , but Mother Nature hasn't been cooperative in getting the celebration started.

Ice and snow Friday pushed back some of the events that were scheduled for Valentine’s Day. But on Saturday, the weather cooperated enough for the “Run for the Chocolate” Saturday morning, which by default kicked off the STL250 celebration.

The run was followed by a reenactment of the found of St. Louis at City Hall downtown and a historic reenactor encampment at the south leg of the Gateway Arch.