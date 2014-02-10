× Air Force cuts could hit Scott AFB hard

MASCOUTAH, IL (KTVI) –Plans by the United States Air Force to cut 22,500 airmen this year, or nearly 8 percent of its total, could mean uncertain times for Scott Air Force Base personnel. According to the Belleville News Democrat, some 40%, or 2,160 airmen out of 5,500 active duty service members, could be affected at the St. Clair County base.

Right now, no one knows the exact number of personnel to be cut, but the Air Force is on record saying that the biggest cuts are planned for security personnel.

Airmen at Scott AFB that could be affected by the cuts can put in for voluntary separation or make and retirement requests before May. After that, involuntary separations could begin.

Scott Air Force Base is the St. Louis region’s biggest employer

