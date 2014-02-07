Art of the Heart fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – The Missouri Ballet Theatre and Saint Charles Riverfront Arts are teaming up to host a special joint fundraiser called "Art of the Heart."

Lou Cariffe from Saint Charles Riverfront Arts talked with Elliot Weiler about the event and the great cause it supports.

Friday, Feb. 7

6:00-9:00pm

former Worthington's Hardware location

North Main Street

Historic St. Charles

Admission is $10 for adults - includes complementary wine, beer and soft drinks.

Kids under 12 are free.

For more information: 636-399-5345