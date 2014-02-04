Missouri Supreme Court to hear arguments in Reggie Clemons case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - One of the four men convicted in the rape and murder of the Kerry sisters in St Louis has for years proclaimed his innocence. Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of Reggie Clemons.

A special Master appointed by the high court, Judge Michael Manners, heard arguments in the case back in September of 2012. He concluded last August that Clemons' confession that he later recanted was coerced and that prosecutors improperly suppressed evidence.

But Manner also said that Clemons' attorney did not establish a gateway claim to innocence.

