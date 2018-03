Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – I've talked about gum ball season before. I've heard some real horror stories in recent weeks. One man showed me a permanent scar on his wrist from a spill he took over the gum balls dropped from trees.

I don't know who first thought planting the trees in my neighborhood was a good idea, but I hope they plant something else the next time around. They're not just annoying, they're also dangerous.

