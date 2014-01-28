× Thieves steal a vial of Pope John Paul’s blood

ITALY (CNN) – Italian police say thieves broke into a church and stole a vial containing the blood of the late Pope John Paul the second.

It happened on Saturday in the Abruzzo region of Italy.

Police launched a major search operation involving sniffer dogs and dozens of officers, but few clues were found.

Police believe the theft was commissioned, because no other items of value were taken.

But they have also said it would be difficult to sell the vial, and they’re not really sure what the thieves were planning to do with it.

The Catholic Church is due to make Pope John Paul the second a saint in April.

He died in 2005.