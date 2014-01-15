× Chicago chef ignites Twitter debate over babies in restaurants

(KPLR) -The chef at one of Chicago’s most acclaimed restaurants sparked a twitter war when he tweeted about an un-wanted guest.

Grant Achatz from Alinea went on twitter and posted: “table brings 8-month-old. It cries. Diners mad.”

Then he goes on to ask followers if he should tell customers that kids are not allowed.

Alinea was named one of the world’s 50 best restaurants this past year, among numerous other accolades.

You apparently need to book a reservation months in advance.

Last Saturday, a couple’s babysitter canceled last minute, and they took her to the restaurant.

The chef got lots of mixed comments, and then posted another picture of these stuffed fish heads and said they are definitely not baby food.

