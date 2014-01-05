This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

× Don’t forget about your pets needs in cold weather ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Temperatures in the St. Louis region are expected to dip as low as minus 8 degrees Sunday, and Monday night. The Humane Society has issued some cold weather safety tips for pets and animals in the outdoors: Bring your pets indoors

If a pet or animal has to stay outdoors, make sure they have a shelter lined insulation, and is facing south, away from the wind

Try to keep pets and animals away from antifreeze, as it smells and taste sweet to them

Dry off your pets and animals when you bring them indoors

Provide plenty of food and water

Keep pets and animals away from fireplaces and space heaters

Groom your pets and animals Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

