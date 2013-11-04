× Watch this: Flaming pumpkin explosion at the City Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Do you like smashing pumpkins and epic explosions? If you answered that question in the affirmative then you are going to like this video.

Robert Reiheld caught City Museum employees tossing flaming pumpkins from high above the parking lot. According a Reddit post they were, “Throwing pumpkins full of kerosene off the roof of the City Museum.”

Reddit user SloTek chimed in on the comments section to explain how they accomplish this post Halloween feat, “Fill them about half full of fuel, and poke a lit storm match in the top before you throw it. Pumpkin splatters, impact aerosolized the fuel, still-burning match ignites the mist, and boom. Might have been something a little lighter/more volatile than kerosene, when a strange man offers to fill my pumpkins with fire, I don’t ask a lot of questions.”