Man arrested in connection with 5 deaths in Terrell, Texas

DALLAS, TX — A man was in custody Tuesday after five people were found dead in several locations of one Dallas-area city, police said.

Charles Brownlow, 36, was arrested early Tuesday following an hours-long manhunt that began late Monday afternoon, when investigators were called to the first of at least five crime scenes in Terrell, about 30 miles east of Dallas.

In all, three women, a man and one other person were killed, at least three of them shot, police said.

“This is a country community, a rural community. … This is going to have a real big impact on us,” Terrell Police Chief Jody Lay said.

Police were first called to a Terrell home for a report of a shooting around 5 p.m. Monday. There, officers found the body of a woman who’d been shot in the head, Lay said.

Minutes later, authorities learned a house a few blocks away was on fire. Another woman’s body was found there after firefighters extinguished the flames, Lay said.

Police then learned that Brownlow and a vehicle were missing from one of the homes, Lay said. Investigators determined the two crime scenes were linked, Lay said, without elaborating.

At 10 p.m., Brownlow fired a number of shots about a mile and a half northwest of the burned home, injuring no one, and fled in a car, witnesses told police, according to Lay.

Soon afterward, police were told that someone matching Brownlow’s description had fired shots at a nearby home. There, police found a man and a woman shot dead, the police chief said. A 3-year-old boy was found safe in a bed at the home, Lay added.

A fifth person — a convenience store worker — was found dead Monday night at Ali’s Market in Terrell, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Police found Brownlow at the market at 10:37 p.m., Lay said. He got into a car and led officers on a chase, eventually leaving the car and running into the brush, Lay said.

At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police on the ground and in a helicopter found Brownlow hiding in a creek, the police chief said. He was taken into custody but no charges were immediately announced.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released, but officials in Terrell were expected to hold a news conference about the killings later Tuesday.

