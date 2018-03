× Chesterfield adding officers to patrol new outlet malls

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – Chesterfield is adding more police.

The St. Louis Business Journal reports the city is budgeting for three additional officers to help patrol the area around the Taubman Prestige Outlets and St. Louis Premium Outlets.

They will be full-time officers. The outlets are expected to bring as many as three million people the the Chesterfield area each year.