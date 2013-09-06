× Tweet to party with Rams VP Kevin Demoff this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Do you want to tailgate with Kevin Demoff? The Executive VP of Football Operations & Chief Operating Officer for the St Louis Rams sent out an interesting tweet on Friday. He is asking fans to tweet him their location for this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. He may show up at your party in the parking lot.

Kevin looks like he is a lot of un to party with. He is riding a motorized cooler and donning a stuffed Rams hat in the picture he tweeted promoting his tailgate tour.

Can’t make it to the Edward Jones Dome this weekend? Watch the NFL on FOX 2. Pre-game coverage starts at 10am.