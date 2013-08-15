First day of class for Riverview, Mehlville students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - Thursday is the first day of school in the Mehlville district. That means it's the first day for more than 200 transfer students from the failing Riverview Gardens district to be bused to Mehlville.

Oakville High School campus is getting 60 transfer students from Riverview Gardens. That's the most of any of the 16 schools in the Mehlville School District.

The bus schedule put together by the Riverview Gardens district to get its students here to Mehlville has been very fluid. In fact, the pick up times were changing as recently as Wednesday afternoon.

<a href="http://fox2now.com/2013/08/08/mehlville-welcomes-new-students-with-youtube-video/">Viral: Mehlville welcomes new students with YouTube video</a>

Riverview Gardens used nine buses to get kids to Mehlville and Riverview is using eight of its schools as central pick-up points. Officials say it's the best set up for now.

School resumes for four other districts Thursday -- Affton, Lindbergh, Hancock Place and Granite City schools.