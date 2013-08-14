SkyFOX: Parkway North band practice

Posted 8:07 am, August 14, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) - Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX caught the members of the Parkway North Viking band on the football field Wednesday morning.