Movie about perils of war needs your help to get made

BELLEVILLE, IL. (KPLR)- A new movie needs your help to get made. "Thunder Road" is a war drama that explores the physical and psychological repercussions of combat soldiers returning home from war during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Actors Matt Dallas ("Kyle XY"), Charlie Bewley ("Twilight") and Steven Grayhm ("White Chicks") will star.

The actors' film company, Astoria, is trying to get funding for the project via Kickstarter, a website that allows filmmakers and entrepreneurs to ask others to support their works. The film will get funding if $750,000 is pledged by Thursday, September 12. As of this post, they have raised a little more than $68,000.

The actors will be visiting the Arch for their #Sweat4Vets promotion at 10:00am Sunday where Charlie Bewley will go through a strenuous workout in full Army gear to raise awareness for the project.

Local seniors of The Atrium of Belleville, a senior living community, gave their support to the movie. The actors will be visiting the seniors from 11am-2pm Sunday. Residents and veterans will get a chance to meet with the actors to talk about the film.

