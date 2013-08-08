Star Wars fans share the “force” at Cards game

Posted 11:47 am, August 8, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis Cardinals hosted “Star Wars Night” at the Busch stadium on Wednesday. The ballpark featured themed sights and sounds and fans got a unique Cardinals collector Star Wars t-shirt. Many fans came dressed as their favorite characters from the movie series.

The “force” wasn’t strong enough for the ball club. The Cards fell to the Dodgers 13-4.

Star Wars fans were not deterred by the blow-out. Many took to Instagram to share photos of their experience. See them here:


My enlistment photo.

A post shared by Philip Candiloro (@philinthespaces) on

#nerdgasm #starwars #cardinals

A post shared by Betsy Bowman (@betsybowman) on

Fun times at #stlcardinals Star Wars Night.

A post shared by Linda (@lindacsnr) on

Just chillin' with the Sandpeople on #StarWarsWednesday. No big deal!

A post shared by Nick Pepera (@nick.pep) on

Hanging with R2 at the Cards Game.

A post shared by Steve Ewing (@steveshotdogs) on

Awesome night with this guy! 😍 #picstitch #cards

A post shared by Aspen Steiner (@_sasspen_) on

It's Snips! #BuschStadium #StLouisCardinals #StarWars

A post shared by Andrew Nichols (@joebiam) on