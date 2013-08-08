Star Wars fans share the “force” at Cards game
ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis Cardinals hosted “Star Wars Night” at the Busch stadium on Wednesday. The ballpark featured themed sights and sounds and fans got a unique Cardinals collector Star Wars t-shirt. Many fans came dressed as their favorite characters from the movie series.
The “force” wasn’t strong enough for the ball club. The Cards fell to the Dodgers 13-4.
Star Wars fans were not deterred by the blow-out. Many took to Instagram to share photos of their experience. See them here: