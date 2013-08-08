× Star Wars fans share the “force” at Cards game

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis Cardinals hosted “Star Wars Night” at the Busch stadium on Wednesday. The ballpark featured themed sights and sounds and fans got a unique Cardinals collector Star Wars t-shirt. Many fans came dressed as their favorite characters from the movie series.

The “force” wasn’t strong enough for the ball club. The Cards fell to the Dodgers 13-4.

Star Wars fans were not deterred by the blow-out. Many took to Instagram to share photos of their experience. See them here:





My enlistment photo. A post shared by Philip Candiloro (@philinthespaces) on Aug 7, 2013 at 10:16pm PDT

#nerdgasm #starwars #cardinals A post shared by Betsy Bowman (@betsybowman) on Aug 7, 2013 at 9:42pm PDT

Fun times at #stlcardinals Star Wars Night. A post shared by Linda (@lindacsnr) on Aug 7, 2013 at 9:32pm PDT