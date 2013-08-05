× Volunteer firefighter charged with Arson

OLD MONROE, MO. (KPLR) – A volunteer for the Old Monroe Fire Protection District has been charged with arson, for a fire set at a garage in Old Monroe. The fire occurred on Saturday, August 3rd in the 100 block of First Street. At the time the fire, the cause was listed as undetermined.

The owner of Adams Automotive told authorities, that he caught video on his security camera, footage of a 1990’s Chevrolet Lumina parking next to the garage, with a person sitting in the car. A short time later man exited the car and into the garage. A few minutes later the person left and the garage became a fully involved fire.

Review of footage revealed that 19-year-old Dustin Matthew Grigsby was the man in the car.

Investigators tracked down the vehicle and located Grigsby in the 200 block of Emerald Court in Old Monroe and arrested him. Grigsby has told investigators that he did set the fire on First Street, but has denied setting an addition 14 unexplained fires in the Old Monroe area.

Grigsby is charged with second degree arson and is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.

Map of unexplained fires in Old Monroe Area: