Blue collar jobs can mean some serious cash

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - In just a matter of weeks students will be headed back to colleges across the country. KPLR commentator Jeff Bernthal says there are other ways to get a good education and make money. Filed in: The Way It Ought To Be Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

