(KPLR) - A family was convinced their home was haunted, until they found a real person trapped inside the walls. It happened last weekend in a Chinese village near Shanghai.

The woman apparently was trying to take a shortcut through a narrow gap, when she got stuck late Saturday night.

The owners of the home thought her cries for help, were coming from a ghost.

Seven hours later they finally decided to investigate and found the woman.

Rescue crews were able to free her unharmed.