A Letter To My Grandson

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Dear Collin Michael, I'm your grandfather. I'm white. You're my grandson. You're black. or as your sister would say, thank you captain obvious. I mention it because it has a lot to do with how worried i am about your future. I'm not worried about you. You're a good boy and a smart boy. But you're only nine. and there are a lot of people out there who look like me, or who look like you, who will try to hurt you. This is a talk black folks have with their kids all the time. But, it's a new one on me.

In Florida a black kid was shot and killed by a white guy who followed him. The kid's name was Trayvon Martin. He didn't have a gun. The white guy shot and killed him. A jury said it was okay to do that. Trayvon was 17. In St. Louis another black kid was shot and killed by someone who followed the car he was in. The kid's name was Tyrese Short. He was asleep in the back seat at 3:30am. The adults who dragged him along with them at that hour and the shooter are all black. Tyrese was nine. Like you.

You're just a little boy. But there are a lot of white people out there who don't like you or are suspicious of you just because you're black. You'll have your driver's license in a few years. I guarantee you'll be pulled over in your car by a white police officer at some point. When you are, be polite. Keep your hands on the steering wheel in plain sight. Stay calm. Don't do anything to make the officer nervous. You'll be facing a lot of this kind of thing from some white people.

There are a lot of African-American people out there who will also try to hurt you. Most of them are boys,like you. A lot of them will have guns. some will be in gangs. Some are just bullies. All of them are angry. Stay away from those kids if you can. If they offer you a drink or weed or any kind of drug, say no. You keep hitting the books. the love you have in your heart and the knowledge you'll have in your brain are the things that can keep you safe.

There was an old-time writer named WEB Du Bois. He wrote a book called, The Souls Of Black Folk. He asked, how does it feel to be a problem? Because you're black and male a lot of white people think you're a problem. A lot of black people may think you're aproblem to be solved with a gun. You are not a problem. You are smart and brave and good and I will always love you.