Woman Pours Gas On Bus Rider During Fight Over Seat

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) – Kansas City police say a woman poured gasoline on a bus passenger, splashing gas on other riders sitting nearby.

Police say the woman boarded the bus around 5:20am Monday and got mad at a man who was sitting in a seat she wanted. Police say the woman then opened a water bottle full of gasoline and poured it on him.

Police say they do not think she intended to light the gas.

