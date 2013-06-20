Cop Cruiser Hits Car And Crashes Into KFC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, MO (KTVI) - A police car with lights on was passing through and intersection when it hit another car sending it crashing into a KFC restaurant. The accident happened at the intersection of Larimore and Sierra Vista Parkway. Police say the officer was responding to an emergency sick call.

Rep. Ron Hicks of Missouri district 107's family owns the KFC. He says his wife's car was hit by the police cruiser going through the intersection. He says the car's lights were on but the siren was not. The cop tried to go around his wife at the intersection but ended up going into the restaurant.

St. Louis County police say the officer was taken to the hospital and may be suffering from a broken ankle.

The driver in the car that hit the police cruiser was not injured. Workers inside the KFC were also not injured.