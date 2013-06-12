Mumford & Sons Bassist Hospitalized

NEW ORLEANS, LA (NBC33) — Louisiana fans of Mumford and Sons will not get the chance to see the band perform in New Orleans. That’s because the band cancelled the show due to a medical emergency.

The band made the announcement on Tuesday, June 11 via its website.

“Our friend and bandmate Ted [Dwane] has been feeling unwell for a few days, and yesterday he was taken to a hospital to receive emergency treatment. The scans revealed a blood clot on the surface of his brain that requires an operation. Ted is receiving excellent care and we are being assured that he will recover quickly from surgery,” said the statement.

The band was set to perform in New Orleans on Thursday, June 13. The sold out show was set to happen at Mardi Gras World.

“All dates will be rescheduled and will be announced as soon as we can; all tickets for this week’s events will be honored at their rescheduled dates,” the statement continued. “We have no plans to cancel or postpone any other appearances along this current tour.”

Mumford and Sons is a folk rock band from London, England. The band’s debut album was released in the US on February 2010. The band has received two Grammy Award nominations, one for Best New Artist and the other for Best Rock Song (“Little Lion Man”).

Including Ted Dwane, the band is completed by members Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall, Ben Lovett.

By Samantha Morgan

Source – CNN