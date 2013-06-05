The Way It Oughta Be: Solar Powered Plane Solar Impulse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) – It's the 21st century, Spirit of St. Louis.

I don't know comfortable I would be flying in a solar powered plane. I'm glad others are. The Solar Impulse made a safe landing at Lambert this week. The plane took off from Texas.

I'm not a scientist but I'm truly amazed.

My guess is weather conditions must be perfect for a safe trip. I know it took some major work to design a plane that would travel so far on energy from the sun.

It just goes to show how much science and math skills matter. So the next time you tell your kids about someone special don't forget to mention the crew of the solar impulse.

I'm JB and that's “The Way It Oughta Be”.

