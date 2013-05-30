Campaign For Cardinals: Vote For All-Star Players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – We love our Cardinals and we love social media. Now the team is combining both – and with your help they want to send as many players as they can to the Major League All-Star Game.

Ron Watermon with the St. Louis Cardinals spoke with Randi Naughton about the Campaign for Cardinals which starts now.

Fans can use Instagram, Vine and Twitter to vote for their favorite Cardinals players.

You will need to use these special hashtags:

#VoteSTL

#AllStarAllen for Allen Craig

#CarpenterSkills for Matt Carpenter

#FreesePlease for David Freese

#PickPete for Pete Kozma

#YadiYadiYadi for Yadier Molina

#SavedbytheBeltran for Carlos Beltran

#HollidayIn for Matt Holliday

#SayJay for Jon Jay

A fun way to vote is with a Vine video. Use the hashtag #VineTheVote – plus your player’s hashtag.

Any video will do. It does not have to be a Vine. But you still need to #VineTheVote and #VoteSTL hashtags.

The Cardinals will re-tweet select (appropriate) fan videos posted to Twitter.

Another bonus – the team will select Instagram pics to show on the Jumotron during the game.

Find out more:

Vote for your favorite player for the All-Star Game: cardinals.com/vote

Twitter: @cardinals

Instagram: @cardinals